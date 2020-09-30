Credits Market Capitalization Reaches $4.36 Million (CS)

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Credits has a market cap of $4.36 million and $42,844.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Credits token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000161 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, Tidex, Mercatox and Gate.io. Over the last week, Credits has traded down 52.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00023971 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002824 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000392 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 249,368,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, IDEX, COSS, Mercatox, Kucoin, CoinBene, Tidex, Gate.io and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

