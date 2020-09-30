Creightons (LON:CRL) Stock Price Down 1.4%

Creightons plc (LON:CRL)’s stock price was down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 49.56 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 49.81 ($0.65). Approximately 20,810 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 194,745 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50.50 ($0.66).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $32.25 million and a P/E ratio of 11.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 52.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 52.46.

Creightons (LON:CRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported GBX 4.99 ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Creightons’s previous dividend of $0.15. Creightons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.26%.

In other news, insider Martin Stevens sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.73), for a total transaction of £56,000 ($73,173.92).

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and male grooming products, as well as fragrances. The company also offers private label products for high street retailers and supermarket chains; and engages in contract manufacturing business on behalf of third party brand owners.

