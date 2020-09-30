Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CPG. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.40 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Monday, July 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Crescent Point Energy from $2.50 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.28.

CPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.22. The company had a trading volume of 10,363,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,898. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 2.67. Crescent Point Energy has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $190.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.60 million. Crescent Point Energy had a negative net margin of 155.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.37%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 132.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,598,446 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after buying an additional 911,694 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,042,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 521,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 210,782 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 118.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,637,130 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,469,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

