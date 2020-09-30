Critical Review: Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT) versus Its Rivals

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ: HSDT) is one of 59 publicly-traded companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Helius Medical Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Helius Medical Technologies and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Helius Medical Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies Competitors 336 991 1685 86 2.49

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 10.23%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Helius Medical Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helius Medical Technologies -2,965.26% -289.95% -188.52% Helius Medical Technologies Competitors -464.38% -97.56% -13.37%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.0% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.9% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.2% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Helius Medical Technologies and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Helius Medical Technologies $1.50 million -$9.78 million -1.05 Helius Medical Technologies Competitors $1.01 billion $120.03 million 23.73

Helius Medical Technologies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Helius Medical Technologies. Helius Medical Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies’ rivals have a beta of 21.41, suggesting that their average share price is 2,041% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies rivals beat Helius Medical Technologies on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Helius Medical Technologies Company Profile

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc., a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), a medical device in Canada for the treatment of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. Its PoNS device treats neurostimulation of cranial nerves via the tongue to restore lost function. The company is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

