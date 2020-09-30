CryptoAds Marketplace Price Hits $0.0290 on Major Exchanges (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 70% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market capitalization of $413,560.65 and $11,269.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 171.1% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can currently be bought for $0.0290 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoAds Marketplace alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

About CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . The official message board for CryptoAds Marketplace is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoAds Marketplace should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoAds Marketplace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoAds Marketplace and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.