Cryptopay (CPAY) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last Week

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Cryptopay has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptopay token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0454 or 0.00000420 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Cryptopay has a market cap of $3.10 million and approximately $4,496.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001416 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042820 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004928 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $569.75 or 0.05269524 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058175 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033409 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. Its launch date was September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,371,944 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

