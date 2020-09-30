Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) Short Interest Down 53.6% in September

Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 53.6% from the August 31st total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

CELP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.15. 783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,720. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.89. Cypress Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $26.86 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.52.

Cypress Energy Partners (NYSE:CELP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Cypress Energy Partners had a return on equity of 75.27% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $51.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cypress Energy Partners will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cypress Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cypress Energy Partners stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cypress Energy Partners LP (NYSE:CELP) by 353.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.45% of Cypress Energy Partners worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cypress Energy Partners

Cypress Energy Partners, L.P. provides pipeline inspection and integrity, and water and environmental services in North America. The company operates in three segments: Pipeline Inspection Services, Pipeline & Process Services, and Water and Environmental Services. The Pipeline Inspection Services segment offers independent inspection services for various facilities and equipment, such as transmission pipelines; oil and natural gas gathering systems; pump, compressor, measurement, and regulation stations; storage facilities and terminals; and gas distribution systems.

