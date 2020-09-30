DAD Price Hits $0.27 on Major Exchanges (DAD)

DAD (CURRENCY:DAD) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One DAD token can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00002475 BTC on exchanges. DAD has a total market capitalization of $36.09 million and $6.75 million worth of DAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAD has traded 9.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042741 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006843 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $572.54 or 0.05284071 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009253 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00058121 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002236 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033305 BTC.

DAD Profile

DAD (DAD) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2019. DAD’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 134,601,733 tokens. DAD’s official website is dad.one . DAD’s official Twitter account is @dad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAD’s official message board is medium.com/@dad_chain

Buying and Selling DAD

DAD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

