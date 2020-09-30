DAEX Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $351.00 (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One DAEX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax and LBank. During the last week, DAEX has traded up 3% against the US dollar. DAEX has a market cap of $1.57 million and $351.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DAEX alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042788 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $574.63 or 0.05315863 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00056906 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002238 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033791 BTC.

DAEX Profile

DAEX (CRYPTO:DAX) is a token. Its launch date was February 9th, 2018. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 tokens. The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

DAEX Token Trading

DAEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax and LBank. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.