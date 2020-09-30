Dalecoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.00 (DALC)

Dalecoin (CURRENCY:DALC) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Dalecoin token can currently be bought for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange. During the last week, Dalecoin has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dalecoin has a market cap of $4,663.08 and $5.00 worth of Dalecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00269081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01605279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181116 BTC.

About Dalecoin

Dalecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. Dalecoin’s official Twitter account is @DalecoinN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dalecoin’s official website is dalecoin.org

Dalecoin Token Trading

Dalecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dalecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dalecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dalecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

