DATA (DTA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One DATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Huobi, UEX and Kucoin. DATA has a market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $271,737.00 worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, DATA has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009305 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00265619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041061 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00091718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.01617321 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00182770 BTC.

DATA Token Profile

DATA launched on January 11th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,499,993,344 tokens. DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official website is data.eco

DATA Token Trading

DATA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, IDEX, DDEX, Kucoin, Bibox, Ethfinex and UEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

