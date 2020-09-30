Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:DTST remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.39.
About Data Storage
Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Data Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.