Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Data Storage Corp (OTCMKTS:DTST) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:DTST remained flat at $$0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14. Data Storage has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $0.39.

About Data Storage

Data Storage Corporation provides disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud storage, and cloud computing solutions and services primarily in the United States. The company's solutions assist organizations in protecting their data, minimize downtime, and ensure regulatory compliance. Its solutions include infrastructure-as-a-service, data backup, recovery and restore, and data replication services; email archival and compliance; eDiscovery; continuous data protection; data de-duplication; and virtualized system recovery, as well as hybrid cloud services.

