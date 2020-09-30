Datamine (DAM) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $665,428.22 and $147,773.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00001152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009249 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00077042 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001190 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042395 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00089455 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00008065 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (CRYPTO:DAM) is a token. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,330,044 tokens. The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

Buying and Selling Datamine

Datamine can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars.

