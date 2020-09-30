David J. Schlanger Sells 40,000 Shares of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stock

Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,136,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

David J. Schlanger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, David J. Schlanger sold 2,214 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total value of $63,276.12.

Progyny stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.16. The company had a trading volume of 586,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,480. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.36. Progyny Inc has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $36.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.75.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $64.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.86 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Progyny Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGNY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Progyny from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $474,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Progyny in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $557,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 157,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 10,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,220,000 after purchasing an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

