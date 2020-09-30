DeltaChain Trading Down 1.5% This Week (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One DeltaChain token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, Mercatox and IDEX. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $27,048.19 and approximately $34.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00079025 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001188 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00042564 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00093066 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00008137 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain (DELTA) is a token. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 tokens. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

DeltaChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

