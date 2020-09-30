Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG (FRA:PBB) traded down 1.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €5.45 ($6.41) and last traded at €5.48 ($6.44). 227,944 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €5.57 ($6.55).

PBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €8.85 ($10.41).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €5.95 and a 200 day moving average of €6.44.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB)

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG, a specialist bank, provides real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States. Its real estate financing activities include a range of financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

