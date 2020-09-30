DigitalBits 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $643,872.00 (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. DigitalBits has a market cap of $4.34 million and $643,872.00 worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0117 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DigitalBits alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.73 or 0.00652784 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00007979 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005762 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00029415 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $524.16 or 0.04837612 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000790 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000085 BTC.

DigitalBits Token Profile

XDB is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,021,508 tokens. DigitalBits’ official message board is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalBits’ official website is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

DigitalBits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalBits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalBits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigitalBits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalBits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalBits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.