DigitalNote (XDN) Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. DigitalNote has a total market cap of $4.21 million and approximately $5,899.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DigitalNote alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.60 or 0.01011729 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003610 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 49.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002766 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000390 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000465 BTC.

About DigitalNote

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,080,789,603 coins and its circulating supply is 4,865,634,561 coins. DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DigitalNote is www.digitalnote.biz

According to CryptoCompare, “Maximum XDN number: 8 589 869 056 XDN Ready for mass adoption, accurate digital money, the 6th perfect number Libertarian XDN supply with ASIC resistant mining Unique model of market economy combined with blockchain technology Block reward: 150 XDN Constant DigitalNote base mining reward makes it predictable for miners Deposit interest rate: 0.4 to 1.094% annual The only cryptocurrency with blockchain deposits Block target time: 4 minute DigitalNote network is 2.5x faster than Bitcoin Mining algorithm: Proof-of-work, CryptoNight CPU-efficient mining process for average PC or laptop. Minimum transaction fee: 0.001 XDN Micropayments made easy with DigitalNote “

Buying and Selling DigitalNote

DigitalNote can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalNote directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigitalNote should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigitalNote using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DigitalNote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DigitalNote and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.