Dimension Chain (EON) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $28,062.00

Dimension Chain (CURRENCY:EON) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Dimension Chain has traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar. Dimension Chain has a market cap of $9.49 million and approximately $28,062.00 worth of Dimension Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimension Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0388 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and Bithumb Global.

Dimension Chain Profile

Dimension Chain uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 31st, 2018. Dimension Chain’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 244,783,561 tokens. The official message board for Dimension Chain is medium.com/dimensionchain . Dimension Chain’s official Twitter account is @ex_scudo . Dimension Chain’s official website is dimensionchain.io

Buying and Selling Dimension Chain

Dimension Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimension Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimension Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimension Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

