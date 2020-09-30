Directa Plus (LON:DCTA) Stock Price Down 2%

Directa Plus PLC (LON:DCTA)’s stock price traded down 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75 ($0.98). 6,305 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 35,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.50 ($1.00).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 79.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 75.05. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89.

Directa Plus Plc manufactures and sells grapheme-based products for industrial and commercial applications in Italy, the United States, and internationally. The company offers its products under the G+ brand name. The company's products are used in elastomers, textiles, water treatment, polymer nanocomposites, carbon fiber, and 3D printing.

