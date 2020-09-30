Dock (DOCK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $10.15 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Dock has a total market capitalization of $10.15 million and approximately $29.79 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dock token can currently be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000152 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, IDEX, Kucoin and Fatbtc. In the last week, Dock has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,930,458 tokens. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io . Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

Dock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Kucoin, IDEX, Gate.io, Binance and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

