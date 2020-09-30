Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Stock Price Down 0.7%

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DPZUF)’s stock price dropped 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.70 and last traded at $53.70. Approximately 88 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Domino’s Pizza Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.29.

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores.

