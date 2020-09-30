Dragon Coins Market Capitalization Reaches $8.80 Million (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded 43.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, IDEX, HitBTC and Sistemkoin. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and $3,868.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dragon Coins has traded 55.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.24 or 0.00270049 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00092306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.45 or 0.01610974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181418 BTC.

Dragon Coins Token Profile

Dragon Coins launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. The official website for Dragon Coins is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

