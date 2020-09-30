Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (DCF) to Issue Dividend of $0.05 on October 28th

Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc (NYSE:DCF) declared a dividend on Monday, September 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 13th.

NYSE:DCF traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.04. 12,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,597. Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc has a 12-month low of $4.60 and a 12-month high of $9.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.52.

About Dreyfus Alcnt Gb Cr nc 2024 Tg Tm Fd nc

Acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust

