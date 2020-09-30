DubaiCoin (DBIX) Price Hits $0.0484 on Major Exchanges

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, DubaiCoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0484 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DubaiCoin has a market capitalization of $206,451.87 and $68.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00022827 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00022137 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00010800 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009356 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00009650 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DubaiCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

