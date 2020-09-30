Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley began coverage on Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Ducommun from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Ducommun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Ducommun from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.83.

Shares of DCO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.92. The stock had a trading volume of 76,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,696. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.94. Ducommun has a twelve month low of $16.27 and a twelve month high of $57.84. The firm has a market cap of $384.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Ducommun had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $147.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.02 million. Analysts forecast that Ducommun will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,300 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $96,531.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,794.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 38.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 743,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,934,000 after purchasing an additional 206,171 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in Ducommun by 0.6% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 626,015 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ducommun by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,911 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 83,711 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 456,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, industrial, natural resources, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment offers cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; high-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, wire harnesses, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

