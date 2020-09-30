Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Short Interest Update

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 56.7% from the August 31st total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Dunxin Financial stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.76. 15,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,900. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.37 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81.

Dunxin Financial Company Profile

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors.

