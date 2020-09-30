Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th.
In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.
