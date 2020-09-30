Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, June 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

In related news, SVP Robert Janssen sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total transaction of $554,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,379.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,166,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,988,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,247,000 after purchasing an additional 552,060 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,904,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,505,000 after purchasing an additional 689,170 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 390.3% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,026,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,978,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DVAX traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,651,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,341,182. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $473.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.78. Dynavax Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $12.44.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 386.93% and a negative return on equity of 372.34%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults age 18 years and older.

