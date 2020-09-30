Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.41. 816,708 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 774,195. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.10 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38. Easterly Government Properties has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $60.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $143,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,050.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $113,950.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,300.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,750 shares of company stock worth $1,743,475. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 246.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

