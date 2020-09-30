Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) Short Interest Update

Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund (NYSE:EVT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the August 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of EVT traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 27,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,902. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund has a 12-month low of $11.87 and a 12-month high of $26.50.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Eaton V.Tax-Advantaged Dividend Inc Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies that qualify for favorable federal income tax treatment.
