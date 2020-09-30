EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
EFL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 34,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,908. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
About EATON VANCE FR/COM
There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.
Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?
Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.