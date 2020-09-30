EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) Short Interest Update

EATON VANCE FR/COM (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a growth of 65.3% from the August 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

EFL stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. 34,678 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,908. EATON VANCE FR/COM has a one year low of $5.05 and a one year high of $9.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

Get EATON VANCE FR/COM alerts:

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.037 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a positive change from EATON VANCE FR/COM’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 8.4% during the second quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 225,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in EATON VANCE FR/COM during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in EATON VANCE FR/COM by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 77,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EATON VANCE FR/COM by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter.

About EATON VANCE FR/COM

There is no company description available for Eaton Vance Float-Rate 2022 Target Term.

Featured Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EATON VANCE FR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.