Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of ETJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 22,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,044. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.
Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile
Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.
Read More: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.