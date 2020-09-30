Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd (NYSE:ETJ) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,600 shares, a decline of 53.4% from the August 31st total of 200,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 234,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of ETJ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.66. 22,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,044. Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.38.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.076 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 26,417 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 101,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 13,811 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 10,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000.

Eaton Vance Risk-Mngd Dvrsfd Eqty Inc Fd Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

