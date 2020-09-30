Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Down 53.5% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a decrease of 53.5% from the August 31st total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EXG stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.41. 44,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,125. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 7.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,856,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,464,000 after purchasing an additional 276,587 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 12.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,589,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,898,000 after acquiring an additional 387,072 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the first quarter worth $21,818,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 6.9% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,297,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,953,000 after purchasing an additional 149,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 308,315 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

