Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Trading Up 3%

Echo Energy PLC (LON:ECHO) rose 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.39 ($0.01). Approximately 3,418,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 4,342,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.38 ($0.00).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Echo Energy in a research report on Monday, June 29th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15.

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, focuses on developing as an exploration, gas focused E&P company in Latin America. It engages in the appraisal of oil and gas exploration permits; and holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

