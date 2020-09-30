Education Ecosystem Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,712.00 (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded up 24.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $875,250.02 and approximately $28,712.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Education Ecosystem token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001415 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042787 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004932 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006841 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $572.61 or 0.05287626 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009258 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00058043 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00033303 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem (LEDU) is a token. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,459,521 tokens. The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

Education Ecosystem can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Education Ecosystem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Education Ecosystem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Education Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

