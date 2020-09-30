Elastos (ELA) Market Capitalization Tops $31.19 Million

Elastos (CURRENCY:ELA) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 30th. Elastos has a market cap of $31.19 million and $4.57 million worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. One Elastos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00016710 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, CoinEgg, LBank and Huobi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.29 or 0.00270670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00040492 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.98 or 0.00092210 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.04 or 0.01599308 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00179430 BTC.

Elastos Profile

Elastos’ launch date was December 22nd, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 23,084,774 coins and its circulating supply is 17,244,540 coins. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @Elastos_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elastos is www.elastos.org . The Reddit community for Elastos is /r/Elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Elastos Coin Trading

Elastos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Kucoin, CoinEgg, BCEX, Bit-Z and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

