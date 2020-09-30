Electroneum Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $51.67 million and approximately $795,575.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Cryptohub, Cryptomate and Liquid.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000011 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum (ETN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 3rd, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,195,977,435 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

Electroneum can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, Cryptomate, Liquid, Cryptohub, CoinBene and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

