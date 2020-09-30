Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a decline of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of research firms have commented on ELSSF. HSBC raised shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Elis has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

