Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Short Interest Update

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a drop of 52.0% from the August 31st total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ELSSF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elis in a report on Sunday, September 6th. HSBC raised shares of Elis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Elis in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Elis from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELSSF remained flat at $$12.80 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. Elis has a fifty-two week low of $8.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.80.

About Elis

Elis SA provides linen and work wear rental, laundry, and hygiene and well-being services in France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and Latin America. The company offers work uniforms for the hospitality, healthcare, ultra-clean, beauty, industry, agrifood, and other sectors; automatic clothing dispenser systems; and linens for hospitality and healthcare sectors.

