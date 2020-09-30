Elysium (ELS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,192.00

Elysium (CURRENCY:ELS) traded 94% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Elysium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Elysium has traded down 95.2% against the dollar. Elysium has a total market capitalization of $1,192.00 and approximately $203.00 worth of Elysium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Elysium

ELS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2017. Elysium’s total supply is 14,353,438 coins. Elysium’s official Twitter account is @Elysium_coin

Elysium Coin Trading

Elysium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

