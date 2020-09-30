Emily Yang Sells 1,300 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Stock

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) VP Emily Yang sold 1,300 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,281. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Emily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 30th, Emily Yang sold 4,354 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $238,337.96.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Emily Yang sold 959 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $49,024.08.

On Friday, August 28th, Emily Yang sold 2,459 shares of Diodes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $124,745.07.

Shares of Diodes stock traded up $1.30 on Wednesday, hitting $56.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,864. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $31.51 and a 1 year high of $59.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.18.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $288.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diodes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,548 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

