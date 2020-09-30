Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $237,635.00

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $6.00 million and approximately $237,635.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper and BitForex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.50 or 0.00642370 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005075 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00005753 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00029316 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.48 or 0.04838345 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 31st, 2017. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com

Endor Protocol Token Trading

Endor Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, Hotbit, BitForex, Upbit, Bilaxy, Coinsuper, Kucoin, CoinBene, Bittrex, IDEX and DEx.top. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

