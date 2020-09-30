Energi Hits Market Capitalization of $40.62 Million (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.21 or 0.00011177 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Energi has a market capitalization of $40.62 million and $778,012.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00268395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00040819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.07 or 0.00092912 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $174.84 or 0.01613949 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00181343 BTC.

About Energi

Energi launched on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 33,551,618 coins. Energi’s official website is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Energi Coin Trading

Energi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

