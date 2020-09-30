Energo Market Cap Reaches $128,778.71 (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last seven days, Energo has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Energo has a total market cap of $128,778.71 and $25.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinnest, Gate.io, Coinrail and CoinEgg.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001418 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00042742 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004908 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00006873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $567.59 or 0.05241528 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009256 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00057501 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033657 BTC.

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

Energo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinrail, Gate.io, Coinnest, CoinEgg and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

