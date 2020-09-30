Enochian Biosciences (OTCMKTS:ENOB) Trading Down 3.2%

Enochian Biosciences Inc (OTCMKTS:ENOB) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.55 and last traded at $3.58. Approximately 53,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 212,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENOB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Enochian Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enochian Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Enochian Biosciences by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares during the period.

Enochian Biosciences Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, manufactures, and commercializes gene therapies for HIV/AIDS and cancer patients. Its lead candidate include ENO-1001 a genetically modified cell therapy for patients with HIV/AIDS. It is also developing ENO-2001, an HIV vaccine; and additional compounds, such as ENO-4001, ENO-4002, ENO-3001, and ENO-5001 that are in discovery stage for prevention of relapse in colon cancer patients.

