EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in September

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESNC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 112,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,621. EnSync has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.

EnSync Company Profile

EnSync, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and manufactures energy management systems solutions for the residential and commercial energy systems, and independent utility energy systems markets in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Matrix energy management, an energy control system for the commercial and residential energy systems markets; Home Energy System for property developers and residential customers; and DER SuperModule system, a self-contained DER system that integrates with renewable generation, customer load, and grid interconnection for deploying the least expensive, highest value, and most reliable electricity.

