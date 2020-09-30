EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) Short Interest Up 51.8% in September

EnSync, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ESNC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the August 31st total of 24,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ESNC stock remained flat at $$0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday. 112,006 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,621. EnSync has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02.
EnSync Company Profile
