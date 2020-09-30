Envion 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $472.00 (EVN)

Envion (CURRENCY:EVN) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 30th. Envion has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $472.00 worth of Envion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Envion has traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Envion token can currently be bought for $0.0980 or 0.00000903 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Token Store.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009243 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00269081 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040615 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00093321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.01605279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00181116 BTC.

About Envion

Envion launched on December 1st, 2017. Envion’s total supply is 127,425,494 tokens. Envion’s official website is www.envion.org . Envion’s official Twitter account is @envion_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

Envion Token Trading

Envion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Envion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Envion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Envion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

