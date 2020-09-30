ERC20 24-Hour Volume Reaches $108,058.00 (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. During the last week, ERC20 has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0163 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market cap of $18.31 million and $108,058.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00042878 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00004967 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $579.23 or 0.05346972 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00057382 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033739 BTC.

About ERC20

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,570,974 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

ERC20 Token Trading

ERC20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.