Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) Receives $20.40 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Essential Properties Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:EPRT) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.90.

EPRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPRT. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 16.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.1% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $18.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 10.72 and a current ratio of 10.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.18. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 33.51% and a return on equity of 4.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.03%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

