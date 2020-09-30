Ether Zero Price Hits $0.0017 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $291,019.70 and approximately $10,437.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EXX, Cryptopia, DigiFinex and Hotbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $360.51 or 0.03332052 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00049960 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000989 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000817 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ether Zero

Ether Zero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 216,191,568 coins and its circulating supply is 174,162,155 coins. Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, DigiFinex, Hotbit and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

